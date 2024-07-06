Give Egg Salad A Gourmet Touch With One Ingredient Addition

Egg salad is incredibly delicious, but it's not what comes to mind when you think of "gourmet." The cookout classic has a rich, fluffy mouthfeel, coming together quickly for picnics and barbecues. Typically, adding capers and parsley is as fancy as it gets, but if you really want to amp up your egg salad to gourmet status, go for shrimp.

The dish is filled with a host of flavors — buttery eggs, of course, as well as tangy mayonnaise and peppery Dijon mustard. Despite the range of ingredients, the salad leans into a singular, creamy texture. Shrimp breaks up the monotonous feel of egg salad, all while bulking it up and adding the right amount of flavor. The crustacean is one of the absolute best ingredients to elevate egg salad, and it doesn't take much effort to do so. It's slightly meaty, but still mild, allowing the flavors of egg salad to shine through.

One of the most prominent features of shrimp is its delicate sweetness, which brings a balance to all the zesty flavors of a creamy egg salad. It's also quick to cook — you can saute shrimp before all the eggs are done boiling. When you do, make sure to peel and devein the shrimp, since there's nothing worse than digging around in food for loose shells. If you don't want to bother with extra cooking, you can also use canned shrimp. Simply drain the shrimp and fold it into the egg salad.