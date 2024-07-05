The Extra Step To Achieve Finer Ground Beef

There are quite a few tips to keep in mind whenever you're cooking with ground beef, from paying attention to the cut's lean-to-fat ratio, to understanding the differences in flavor between grass-fed and grain-fed cows. Knowing just how to season and brown your meat properly is, of course, also imperative. But whether you're whipping up meatballs or loaded enchiladas, the real secret to achieving a better-tasting dish lies in the texture of your beef.

Your ground beef's coarseness — or lack thereof — can make or break your meal. For dishes like chili, hamburgers, or chunky sloppy joes, for example, coarse and crumbly is the way to go. But if you're making a layered dish, like lasagna or shepherd's pie, or preparing a meaty filling for things like dumplings or empanadas, you should opt for a finer grind. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to achieve a superfine consistency when it comes to raw ground beef, even if you specifically request it from your butcher shop or even grind the meat yourself.

Luckily, there's an easy solution, and all it requires is adding one extra step to your recipe: pulling out the food processor. After seasoning and cooking your ground beef like normal, all you have to do is run it through a food processor to mince those crumbly chunks down even further. Give it a few pulses, and in the end, you'll be left with a perfect batch of extra-fine, evenly ground beef, ready for packing and/or topping.