Be Sure To Use Finely Ground Meat For The Juiciest Meatballs

Making perfectly textured meatballs can be trickier than you'd think, and many chefs have devoted their time to creating the most tender meatballs they can. Essential tips range from selecting ground beef with an ideal fat content to making a proper milk-soaked panade to mix in. But while these elements are key to contributing to a moist meatball, there's an even more fundamental step that you should be taking to ensure that perfectly firm but juicy texture: using meat with a fine grind.

As any home cook knows, all meatball and meatloaf mixes begin with a blend of ground meat. Whether a combination of pork and lamb or a straightforward all-beef choice, the meat is always ground because you're often utilizing tough cuts of meat. These sinewy cuts become tender through grinding, with the fibers broken down by mechanical gears. Simply put, the finer the grind, the more tender the meat — which leads to better-textured meatballs.

While it's easy enough to go with the pre-ground meat offered at the grocery store, sometimes you'll run into a mix that's more coarsely ground than desired. Luckily, you can make your store-bought item even more finely ground at home, provided you have the right tools.