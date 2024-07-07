Turn Your Ordinary Mojito Into The Absolute Best Sunny Sipper With Grilled Fruit

The king of summer cocktail customization is probably the margarita, with its seemingly endless fruity variants, but if you are looking for the best in summer refreshment, don't sleep on the mojito. Maybe it's the relative popularity of tequila versus rum, or just Mexican cuisine's deep influence on American eating, but the mojito is a stone-cold classic that somehow always feels like it's flying under the radar. You get the lime bite of a marg, but with cooling mint and refreshing club soda too. It's hard to think of any cocktail better for a hot day. And just like margaritas, mojitos' clean flavor profile is just waiting to be customized and iterated with fruits, spices, and herbs. And while even some simple crushed fruit or juice will be nice, there is an extra step you can take to pack the most flavor possible into your mojito, and that's grilling your fruit.

This trick came to us via Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's grilled pineapple mojito recipe, but it can work just as well for almost any fruit you want to pair with your cocktail. Giving your fruit a brief sear boosts the finished drink by bringing out so many flavors that weren't there before. You still get the refreshing fruitiness, but the sweetness will be deeper, more concentrated, and more complex from the browning and caramelization of the sugars. It also imparts a light smoky flavor, turning your mojito into something not just bright, but rich and multifaceted.