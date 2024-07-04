The Telltale Signs Your Grilled Swordfish Is Done

Burgers, chicken breasts, and steaks are common meats to throw on the grill — but sometimes, a craving for grilled fish hits the stomach. To switch things up and satisfy the craving, swordfish is an ideal alternative to more common varieties like salmon for your weeknight dinner or cookout. Swordfish — sometimes cut into swordfish steaks — are ideal for the grill because of the thickness, but you certainly don't want overcooked and dry swordfish.

There are a few telltale signs that your grilled swordfish is ready to be plated. For starters, swordfish that's 1-inch thick will be ready on the grill in as quick as 10 minutes and at most, 14 minutes. The grilled swordfish should appear opaque when it's time to flip after five to seven minutes and opaque all over when it's ready to eat. There should be some nice char marks from the grates on both sides of the fish, too. Another surefire way to tell is with the touch test — the fish should feel firm when it's done. But with a fork, it should flake effortlessly.