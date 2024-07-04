Make Sweeter Breakfast Sliders With A Simple Bread Upgrade

The Hawaiin rolls can be used in pretty much the same way as the regular slider buns. Just slice it in half horizontally and stack the food in between as usual. Then, slather the sauce onto the inner surface for a more flavorful base. The condiments can be mayonnaise, ketchup, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, or any concoction that you're familiar with. Don't forget to sprinkle in some spices to enhance the overall flavor. If you have the time, make a mixture of melted butter, maple syrup, and chopped herbs to sweep onto the top of the rolls for an even richer taste.

Much like regular breakfast sliders, the fillings can be the usual staples of a morning dish, with scrambled eggs and ham being the most common choices. Feel free to switch to other proteins like bacon, sausage, meatballs, or even leftovers from last night's dinner. Use spinach or basil for a pop of green if you want to. Add a bit of cheese, and you're pretty much halfway done. Beyond that, sliders can have a cheeseburger twist with cooked ground beef, onion, and loads of melted cheese.

Once everything has been assembled, bake the sliders at 350 F for around 10 to 15 minutes, and they're good to go. Golden and warm from the oven, a fresh batch of these breakfast sliders is more than enough to keep the whole family full for all of the morning.