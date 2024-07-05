This Is The Correct Way To Store Your Arugula And Keep It Fresh

Fresh arugula is traditionally in season during early spring and fall, but it can be procured all year round these days. These popular greens add peppery flavor and a slight crunch to salads and other sides — but its best qualities can be lost if it's not stored the proper way and eaten in time. We did a little research so you can keep your arugula fresh for as long as possible, and know when it's time to toss it out.

There are many things you might want to know about arugula if you don't buy it often, and the best way to store it can vary based on how you purchase it. Arugula that comes in a plastic tub or bag can be kept there, as long as it's eaten within the best-by date stamped on the packaging. If you prefer to take arugula out of the plastic, or you buy it loose from a farm stand or market, try to store it in a reusable cloth or plastic storage bag.

It's best to hold off on washing the arugula until you want to use it, as water on the leaves easily leads to wilting and spoilage. If there are long stems attached to the leaves, you can wrap the bottoms in a damp paper towel to supply some healthy hydration. Either way, keep arugula in your crisper or produce drawer in the fridge.