Top Your Galette With Butter Before Baking For A Glossier Finish

A galette is the type of pie you cook when you're craving a delicious pastry but don't have lots of time or energy to go through the process of assembling the traditional pie-in-a-dish. All you need is a simple pie dough rolled into one thin slab (don't worry about making a perfect circle), topped with your favorite filling in the middle, and the edges folded inwards to create the bordering crust. But before popping this shallow pie in the oven, one trick that can elevate it from good to great is topping the filling with butter.

This extra step imparts a glossy finish, making the galette look more appetizing and professionally made. The butter also adds a subtle, delicious richness that elevates the pie's flavor. The best part is you can use this simple trick on either sweet galettes like apple, plum, mixed berries, and peach galette or savory galette fillings like tomatoes, mushrooms, kale, and cheese.

The process is straightforward. Before putting the galette in the oven, take a few tablespoons of cold butter, cut it into small pieces, and spread it evenly on the pie filling. As the pie bakes, the butter will melt into a thin film on the fruits which creates a beautiful glossy sheen.