Give Fried Eggs A Rich Flavor Boost With Just One Canned Ingredient

Melt some butter or oil in a nonstick pan, crack an egg or two into it, cook for a few minutes until the white sets — and you have fried eggs. There are many methods to fry eggs, but no matter what your go-to technique is for breakfast, there's a canned ingredient that can give them a richer flavor. It's not trendy chili crisp oil or brown butter — but that can or tube of tomato paste that you likely reserve for pasta recipes (yes, it's different from tomato sauce).

Tomato paste is concentrated so it provides a deep, tomato flavor with just a small amount. You might have pure tomato paste, salted or unsalted, or a brand that blends spices, sugar, and aromatics like garlic or onion. All of those compact flavors means it can easily give a boost to eggs without the need to wash and dice fresh tomatoes. This ingredient upgrade certainly works for anyone, but especially for those who like a squirt of ketchup on their fried eggs or shakshuka.