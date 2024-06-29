8 Tips For Grilling Shellfish According To A Michelin-Star Chef

Nothing beats cooking outside. The wind in your hair, a beer in your hand, and an open flame at the ready ... if you love to cook, that's pretty much as good as it gets. Add a nice, thick steak or several chicken thighs and you're in heaven. But what if you want to turn that steak dinner into a little surf and turf? You could just run inside and prepare your shrimp or lobster on the stove while the beef is charring out back, but wouldn't it be better if both proteins were in the same spot? After all, you want to enjoy your cook (and that beer) — not spend the whole time running back-and-forth.

We know that grilling shellfish can be scary. Unlike chicken or steak, which can be pierced with a thermometer to determine its doneness, shellfish comes with a thick, hard shell that isn't as easy to penetrate. Then there's the question of where it should go on the grill and what kinds of tools you'll need. While we know a thing or two about grilling, when it comes to grilling shellfish, we draw a blank. Lucky for us, Michelin-starred chef, Peter Hemsley, grills shellfish all day long at his San Francisco restaurant, Aphotic. So, we asked him to share his top tips for grilling shellfish at home. That way, the next time we're craving a little surf and turf, we won't have to order out; we can do it right in our own backyard.