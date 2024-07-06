Make Zesty And Refreshing Lemon Scones With Only 3 Ingredients

Scones (like our lemon blueberry scones recipe) are one of those desserts that we love buying at a coffee shop but often shy away from making at home. It's not that we don't want to sink our teeth into flaky, buttery pastries that are fresh out of the oven, but tons of ingredients can often push these types of recipes to the bottom of our wish list. Luckily, there's a much easier way: Whip up three-ingredient scones that'll taste like refreshing summer lemonade in pastry form.

Here's what you'll need: self-rising flour, lemonade or a lemon-flavored soda, and heavy cream. There's one specification you'll want to make sure to follow, however — the lemon beverage you use must be fizzy. While the baking powder in the self-rising flour is mostly what will help your pastries rise in the oven, the carbonation in the drink assists a little as well. Plus, it's crucial here for creating a light, fluffy consistency, which is why you sometimes see sodas like Dr. Pepper used in recipes for brownies. The lemony beverage won't overwhelm the scones with its flavor but it will provide a touch of sweet and citrusy notes.