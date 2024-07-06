Your Secret For Creamy, Mayo-Free Egg Salad Is Ricotta

In general, you can use about the same amount of ricotta as you would mayo. Go for whole milk ricotta if you want the thickest, creamiest dish possible, but skim or part-skim will also give you a smooth consistency that's just a little lighter. If an egg salad calls for four hard-boiled eggs, deploy between 3 and 4 tablespoons of your new ingredient. You can typically follow this ratio when replacing mayo in your favorite egg salad recipe, but always check to see if there's another creamy ingredient on the list. In our za'atar egg salad sandwich recipe, for instance, you'll find mayonnaise and labneh or Greek yogurt. If you plan on keeping the latter inclusion, scale back your ricotta usage by about half so that you don't make your dish too liquidy.

However, combining ricotta with a dairy product like Greek yogurt or labneh can have major benefits for your egg salad. Because this cheesy byproduct has a more straightforwardly mild flavor, you lose the tanginess that mayo normally brings. A plain yogurt can compensate here, or you can up the amount of apple cider or white balsamic vinegar you use. Or, in the case of our easy egg salad lettuce wraps, just dump in more diced dill pickles. If want to pile on even more flavor, add in some chopped pickled jalapeños or cherry peppers, and chow down with your pinky in the air.