Make Your Iced Coffee Even More Refreshing With A Splash Of Lemon Juice

Especially once temperatures rise, there's something about an iced coffee that really hits the spot. Just take a glance at the extensive selection of cold-coffee preparations. A cup of joe synergizes well with ice. Plus, each style offers its own special allure, whether it's the more intense notes of cold brew as opposed to an iced coffee, or the creamy goodness of an iced latte.

Additionally, iced coffee preparations open to new flavor combinations, since certain ingredients can be more seamlessly stirred in alongside ice. A terrific flavoring candidate is lemon. Think of it like lemonade meets morning pick-me-up, ready for refreshing enjoyment. All it takes is a squeeze of lemon juice and some sweetener, all mixed with a brewed coffee and served with ice.

In fact, such a drink has been enjoyed for centuries, first concocted in 1840 Algeria. Known as Mazagran, it's a coffee rendition that's now a staple across northern Africa and southern Europe. It historically takes on a wide-range of proportions, which means it's time for iced coffee with lemon experimentation in your home, too.