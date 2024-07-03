The Trick For Roasting Canned Crescents Over A Campfire
The outdoors industry has revolutionized camping meals, selling all types of freeze-dried stews, protein bars, and trail mixes for easy and efficient nourishment. Still, roasting food on a stick over an open fire is an outdoor experience that campers of all ages crave when planning their next adventure. If your culinary aspirations strive for more than the standard marshmallow or hot dog roast, canned crescent rolls are the novel and elevated ingredient you should bring on your next camping trip.
Canned crescent rolls are portable, malleable, and surprisingly easy to roast on a stick. You can wind their thin, pliable dough around a stick. The dough is thin enough to puff up and incur the same golden-brown, flaky crust over open flames as it does in an oven. It's an easy and mesmerizing transformation you can track and control much the same way as a marshmallow.
If you just want to roast the crescent roll, be sure to wrap the stick or skewer with tin foil and coat with cooking spray or butter so you can easily slide the finished product off. Then, wrap the dough around the foil, pinching or pressing the tip of the dough into the portion of dough it overlaps to clinch. You can pinch the dough over the tip of the stick, then roast the roll over the fire, turning intermittently for around five minutes or until achieving a golden exterior and a puffy, fully cooked interior.
Ideas for sweet and savory roasted crescent rolls
Roasted crescent rolls would make a hot and comforting side to accompany a wide range of tasty camping recipes, like kebabs or foil-packed roasted veggies. But just as you can use crescent rolls as vessels for sauces, glazes, and stuffings, you can also create a more complex fire-roasted crescent roll with any number of popular camping ingredients. You can turn roasted crescent rolls into a sweet breakfast by brushing melted butter or rubbing softened butter over the freshly wrapped sticks, then dunking them into a container of sugar and cinnamon.
Make campfire eclairs by enclosing the dough over the tip of the stick before roasting to create a vessel for vanilla or chocolate pudding filling. You could also stuff them with Nutella, fruit jam and cream cheese, or peanut butter using a spoon or knife to gently cram the fillings into the crescent. For a savory stuffer, a cylinder of string cheese or a stick of jerky would fit perfectly.
Another idea would be to skip the tin foil and skewer a hot dog or brat and wrap the crescent roll around it. You'd end up with a convenient handheld pig in a blanket to drizzle with packets of mustard, ketchup, barbecue sauce. Or you could wrap crescent rolls around a few skewered meatballs to dip in marinara for a campfire calzone.