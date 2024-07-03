The Trick For Roasting Canned Crescents Over A Campfire

The outdoors industry has revolutionized camping meals, selling all types of freeze-dried stews, protein bars, and trail mixes for easy and efficient nourishment. Still, roasting food on a stick over an open fire is an outdoor experience that campers of all ages crave when planning their next adventure. If your culinary aspirations strive for more than the standard marshmallow or hot dog roast, canned crescent rolls are the novel and elevated ingredient you should bring on your next camping trip.

Canned crescent rolls are portable, malleable, and surprisingly easy to roast on a stick. You can wind their thin, pliable dough around a stick. The dough is thin enough to puff up and incur the same golden-brown, flaky crust over open flames as it does in an oven. It's an easy and mesmerizing transformation you can track and control much the same way as a marshmallow.

If you just want to roast the crescent roll, be sure to wrap the stick or skewer with tin foil and coat with cooking spray or butter so you can easily slide the finished product off. Then, wrap the dough around the foil, pinching or pressing the tip of the dough into the portion of dough it overlaps to clinch. You can pinch the dough over the tip of the stick, then roast the roll over the fire, turning intermittently for around five minutes or until achieving a golden exterior and a puffy, fully cooked interior.