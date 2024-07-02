The Best Beer To Pair With Kimbap For Maximum Flavor

Whether it's the meal prep kimbap you made earlier in the week or the frozen kimbap you snagged from Trader Joe's before they sold out, the Korean seaweed and rice rolls are simply delicious. Served alongside a bowl of japchae and tteokbokki, you'll be looking forward to it all day. The only thing that could make it better is the perfect beer. Beer and Korean food are known to go hand-in-hand — a report from the Korean Alcohol and Liquor Industry even listed beer — or "maekju" as it's known in Korean — higher in popularity than soju, although there are drinks like somaek that combine them both.

Popular Korean beers include Hite, Cass, and Kloud, most of which are on the lighter side. But, when it comes to which beer you should pair with your kimbap, Chef Judy Joo — Celebrity Chef & Owner of Seoul Bird, with locations in London, Las Vegas and now CitiField & Barclays Center — recommends a style relatively newer in the Korean craft beer scene, but long loved and brewed at home: Sour beer. As Joo told Tasting Table, "A refreshing sour beer could work well here, especially if there's some kimchi in the roll to complement the tang." If not, a kimchi sour beer from the Bay Area's Dokkaebier sounds pretty perfect with your kimbap.