The History Behind Why We Eat Dessert After Dinner

When you're relishing a nice dinner, there's an expected rhythm to the experience. Start with a nice drink, followed by a round of light, yet mouth-watering appetizers. Continue with a delectable entree, likely joined by some hearty sides. And then, finish with the dessert — for some, the awaited highlight. Such a progression seems so natural, it may even feel silly to question it. Yet, it hasn't always been the designated order of dining, instead simply an engrained widespread expectation. It's a strong factor that influences your food perception, making your brain assume that the last bite will be sweet.

The history behind this ordering is storied and shaped by many external factors. As with many Western culinary practices, what we call dessert is most strongly linked with France, where haute cuisine prepared for aristocrats enacted new dining trends. However, there is also a biological component having to do with digestion. Consuming fatty and sugar-rich foods can be strenuous on an empty stomach, making it favorable to eat something first. Plus, we're predisposed to sugary bites being ever-so-tempting, so it's also easier to indulge on dessert once we're full. Such factors influence our dining patterns, but don't outright define our culinary history.