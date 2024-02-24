The Historical Origins Behind Service à La Russe, Or Russian-Style Dining

While you may not be familiar with the term "Service à la Russe," or Russian-style service, you know what it is. While Service à la Russe — a title that refers to the way food is presented and arranged — is just one type of table service, it's the standard in Western homes and restaurants. Each course is brought to the table separately and sequentially. While it may seem natural to us now, this style wasn't always in vogue. Up until the early 19th century, French-style service, or "Service à la Française," was the norm throughout most of Europe.

Service à la Française was similar to a modern buffet or "family-style" meal. Elaborate dishes would be artfully arranged on the table, and diners could pick and choose. It originated in French courts during the Middle Ages, and it often served as an ostentatious display of wealth.

Service à la Française was showy. The presentation was showy, the parade of chefs was showy, and the role of the host — who carved the meat and helped serve guests — was showy. But as impressive as the dining style was, it wasn't practical. Service à la Française required a small army of chefs and waitstaff. Later courses tended to cool off before guests even had a chance to eat them, and diners only got to taste food that happened to be near them. Service à la Française was wasteful, too: hosts were often left with piles of leftover food after the meal.