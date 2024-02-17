What To Know About Service à La Française, The Historical French Method Of Serving Dinner

A good meal is often an exercise in hedonism. Pairing your favorite flavors together or going back for a second helping are among the great joys in life, but no foodies did opulence quite like meals served à la Française. The now-outdated serving style was characterized by gluttony and excess — an elegant if pretentious display of wealth and social position that also frankly sounds fun to partake in. Service à la Française ("service in the French style") evolved from the practices followed by the households of the nobility in the Middle Ages (500-1500 C.E.), and it was standard mealtime practice 150 years ago. All formal Anglo-American dinners were served à la Française from the mid-1500s to the mid-1800s. A classic meal in the style consisted of three courses, and until the 1700s, each course included a sweet treat.

The first course was soup (often a tasting of multiple different soups) and large plates called "relevés" stacked with roasted or stewed meats, poultry, or seafood. Common first-course dishes of the period included pasta, skewered sweetbreads, asparagus soup, pigeon bisque, filet mignon, spit-roasted whole chickens, goslings, and scalloped oysters. Service à la Française is also where the concept of hors d'oeuvres originated, but instead of being served before the meal to stoke the appetite, 1800s foodies were enjoying their hors d'oeuvres in between heavier dishes to break up the courses into more manageable sections. That might be why hors d'oeuvres translates to "outside (the) work."