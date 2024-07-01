This One Addition Gives Your Homemade Canned Mushrooms Better Color

Canning surplus homegrown or store-bought fruits and vegetables makes them last through the year. While mushrooms may not be a typical garden veggie, they'll benefit just as much from canning, particularly if you want to preserve some bountiful fungi that you found in season in the farmers market or grocery store. But before you begin, source the addition that'll help your mushrooms maintain their earthy brown hue: ascorbic acid.

Also known as vitamin C, ascorbic acid is well-known among home canners as a secret weapon to combat discoloration in mushrooms, potatoes, and stone fruit. It's also used in meat products. Ascorbic acid both acts as a preservative and keeps the mushrooms from oxidizing, that is, browning in response to oxygen exposure. As an antioxidant it slows down the oxidization process. The goal is to limit oxygen exposure when canning foods with proper sealing and submergence in the canning liquid, but even before you can mushrooms they're exposed to oxygen.

Ascorbic acid is therefore needed, and a little bit goes a long way. It is added as a powder or as a vitamin C tablet along with salt to freshly boiled mushrooms in their canning jar before adding hot water and sealing. A pint of canned mushrooms requires one-eighth of a teaspoon of ascorbic acid powder, or a 500 milligram vitamin C tablet. Vitamin C tablets are widely available, and pure ascorbic acid powder is available online. During the summer canning season, ascorbic acid can also be found at grocery stores.