A Spray Bottle Is Key For A Sparkling Clean Nespresso Machine
No matter how you make your coffee, a crisp, bright flavor depends on having clean equipment. Old, stale, and trapped coffee grounds in the machine or stuck on oils from previous brews can go rancid and make your expensive beans or pods taste off. Nespresso machines have a few nooks and crannies that need special attention. A quick weekly habit of simply running hot water through the system without a pod helps, as does a full descale to remove minerals when that indicator light shows that it's time for that essential care step. But, you could be missing some spots that a simple spray bottle of water can easily reach.
When you pop the top of your Vertuo machine, you'll see a set of blades that are critical for Nespresso's Centrifusion system – the spinning process that results in that layer of rich crema in your cup. The regular cleaning cycle won't reach that critical area, and going in with a cleaning cloth could damage the blades. Instead, a small spray bottle is perfect for directing a stream of water at the blades to swish away any trapped sediment.
Simple but thorough cleaning is best
A robust cleaning schedule inside and out will give you consistently great results with your Nespresso machine. It is, however, important to follow Nespresso's cleaning guidelines and not use any harsh cleaning liquids when you're maintaining the system, even that helpful kitchen basic, vinegar. Standard distilled white vinegar can be damaging to the internal parts of Nespresso machine – so stick with plain water in your spray bottle when you're spraying the blade area.
If you see a lot of sediment or buildup near the blades, using a small toothbrush or sponge paint brush to gently wipe the sprayed on water is a great way to protect your fingers and also prevent the blades from bending. You could also run a hot water cycle (no pod) to create some steam in the upper blade area for a helpful cleaning assist, too. Although original line machines don't have the spinning blade system, you should still check the top pod opening for grounds and sediment that can be washed out with a quick spritz of water as well. In those systems, the sprayed on water will go into the spent pod drawer where it can easily be rinsed out.