A Spray Bottle Is Key For A Sparkling Clean Nespresso Machine

No matter how you make your coffee, a crisp, bright flavor depends on having clean equipment. Old, stale, and trapped coffee grounds in the machine or stuck on oils from previous brews can go rancid and make your expensive beans or pods taste off. Nespresso machines have a few nooks and crannies that need special attention. A quick weekly habit of simply running hot water through the system without a pod helps, as does a full descale to remove minerals when that indicator light shows that it's time for that essential care step. But, you could be missing some spots that a simple spray bottle of water can easily reach.

When you pop the top of your Vertuo machine, you'll see a set of blades that are critical for Nespresso's Centrifusion system – the spinning process that results in that layer of rich crema in your cup. The regular cleaning cycle won't reach that critical area, and going in with a cleaning cloth could damage the blades. Instead, a small spray bottle is perfect for directing a stream of water at the blades to swish away any trapped sediment.