Our Expert Recommends These 14 French Wines To Drink During The Paris Summer Olympics 2024

The summer Olympics are rapidly approaching, and this time around, the city at the heart of it all is Paris. The last time the City of Lights hosted the Summer Games was a century ago, and France has not been an Olympic destination in over 30 years. It's undoubtedly an exciting time for the city's inhabitants, as well as all those who have fallen in love with Paris' timeless charm. Whether you're traveling to experience it all in person or hosting Olympic watch parties with your friends, food and wine are sure to be part of the experience.

To help you plan for the occasion, I've come up with the best wines to pair with a selection of sporting events. As a certified specialist of wine, I looked for options that would best accompany the various Olympic events, highlighting overlapping characteristics while having fun with the pairings. To be clear, only French wines feature in the assortment, as it's the perfect excuse to take a deep dive into the country's wide range of grape varieties and regional styles. Of course, you'll want to come up with a menu to pair with your choices, too.

There are the obligatory bottles that pop as well as classic and remarkable options well worth tasting. Whether you choose what to watch based on the wine recommendation or vice versa, there's no doubt you'll enhance the Olympic festivities with one of these French wines.