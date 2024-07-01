How To Remove Even The Smallest Bites Of Lobster Meat From The Shell

The best place to begin discovering lobster treasure is in the "knuckles" that connect the claws to the body. A notoriously tough part of the shell, it can confound the strongest hands, crackers, and shears, so test up and down for a weak spot. While you can crack the knuckle into a pile of shell fragments, you'll do better extracting the meat gently with your poker. Don't forget that rubbery slab of meat in the "thumb" of the claw, either, which can be easily separated by pulling it toward you.

Next, shift to the fins at the tail tip. Each carries a morsel of meat that you can easily reveal by grasping the fin base, twisting, and pulling. The same goes for the meat in the 10 spindly legs along the bottom of the lobster. While using the poker keeps it all elegant, most people simply prefer to bite into them and suck out the meat like marrow. Another great option is to roll out the meat with a pin.

From here, the process gets controversial. The green tomalley — the liver and pancreas mix between the tail and body — gets tossed immediately by most, as does the red roe along the tail in female lobsters. But to others, they are a delicacy to be eaten with the lobster or spread like pate on bread and crackers. It also helps ensure the most bang for your lobster buck and lends pop to your favorite lobster dishes.