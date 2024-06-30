Try This Secret Menu Starbucks Refresher With A Unique Fruity Flavor Combo

Some of the best drinks at Starbucks aren't on the menu but are part of the Starbucks 'secret' menu, and thanks to TikTok, we have another contender to give to your friendly Starbucks barista the next time you are craving something extra special and sweet. Know that even baristas can be confused by guests' orders, however, and this particular drink has been known to give attending baristas serious pause — until the drink is sampled firsthand. After one sip, this sweet and cool order becomes one that should be frequently repeated. And this one features one of Starbucks' many refreshers.

Ask your local barista for the usual strawberry açaí lemonade Refresher and customize your beverage order by requesting that your drink be made with apple juice and strawberry puree. Next, ask for double scoops of both mango dragonfruit (which you can get as a Frappuccino) and strawberry inclusions to be added to this concoction.

Once all of these ingredients are shaken with ice, you'll kindly direct the barista to double blend this beverage. It might sound like a demanding request, but the results will be well worth any confidence you'll need to summon before taking the first swig. Because this doesn't have Frappuccino base, the double blending will help deal with any unpleasant iciness.