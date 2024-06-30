Why You Should Avoid Using Salted Butter To Baste Your Steaks

When it comes to cooking, not all butter is created equal – especially in the basting arena. Basting adds moisture and flavor to the surface of cooked meats. To do it, use a spoon or basting brush to redistribute the flavorful pan drippings, which soak into the meat.

Constant high temperature (with lots of flipping) is crucial for successful butter-basting. The outside needs to be crisp and the insides need to be cooked all the way through. Salted butter burns faster, meaning you have less time to work with it in the pan. For a controlled, unhurried baste, unsalted butter's lower smoke point makes it the right tool for the job. Plus, for pan-searing and butter-basting steaks, it's customary to hit the raw steaks with a generous layer of salt around the exterior for the perfect sear. If you throw salted butter on top of that, it can be easy to overdo it and ruin the flavor of the dish.

Unsalted butter's neutral, creamy taste also means it won't interfere with your steak's meaty profile. You can have more control over the saltiness level by using unsalted butter and manually adding a pinch of salt afterward. For the pre-cook rub, the golden ratio is 1 teaspoon of kosher salt per pound of steak.