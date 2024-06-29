How To Add Smoky Notes To Pickled Onions For The Ultimate Burger And Hot Dog Topping

Hot dogs and hamburgers are so deeply ingrained into the food-consciousness of Americans that, on occasion, we can forget to innovate. Chicago dogs feature chopped onion and tomatoes, the classic hamburger gets rings of red onion, Coney dogs get beef chili, and so on. While you can't go wrong with the tried-and-true toppings of your burger or hot hog, the next great upgrade to your grilling season (and beyond) comes courtesy of an easy preparation of an allium: smoky pickled onions.

Your first step in achieving smoky notes to your pickled onions is to get your grill fired up. Thinly coat your grill grate in oil, and use either onion rounds or onions-in-fourths with the stems trimmed ever so slightly. Feel free to char them to your liking, however, about three to five minutes will usually do. Next, simply pickle your onions as you normally would. If you're new to pickling, this Tasting Table recipe offers a sugar-free method of prepping tangy pickled onions and makes for a great starting point. The recipe calls for at least 3 hours of pickling time in the jar, but again, making adjustments based on your tastes is more than encouraged.