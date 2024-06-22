The Rich History Of Japanese Wine And Why It Should Be On Your Radar

Ask most wine aficionados about wines from France or Italy, and they'll wax poetic about the differences between the two. Ask about Japanese wine, and you'll likely get a blank look, or even, "Do you mean sake?"

Japan has taken on many Western drinking traditions. Beer is Japan's go-to drink; Japanese bartenders craft cocktails with the precision of tea ceremonies. The best Japanese whiskys are now nearly as renowned as its Scottish inspiration. Wine, however, has yet to catch on.

Wine makes up just 4% of Japan's alcoholic beverage sector — a tiny margin compared to 16% in the United States. Most wine consumed in Japan is imported, and of the wine produced in Japan, 80% is made from imported grape concentrate. In Japan, these wines are labeled "domestic wines;" only wines made with Japanese grapes are classified as "Japanese wine." Authentic Japanese wines only make up 4.8% of the Japanese market, and they're virtually impossible to find outside of Japan. But, thanks to a new generation of Japanese experts and winemakers, that's starting to change.