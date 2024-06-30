Bean Sprouts Are The Key To Elevating Ramen's Texture

Ramen has grown from a Japanese cuisine staple to a global favorite over the years. With as many as 27 variations of ramen to choose from, it's hard to get bored of this tasty and comforting dish. Whether you have the necessary ingredients to make a bowl of fresh tonkotsu ramen or you only have the time for an instant-packet version, you can add your choice of toppings for a fully personalized meal. Ramen is also a great dish to cook when you're cleaning out your fridge: Simply toss any suitable leftover produce you have into the broth and let it cook. This will even spruce up instant ramen. There are plenty of ways to elevate this dish, but when it comes to adding texture to your ramen, bean sprouts are key.

Bean sprouts are a popular ramen topping in Japan because of their light crunch. To preserve their delicate texture, put your washed bean sprouts in a pot of boiling water seasoned with a pinch of salt and let them cook for about two minutes. After that, remove the sprouts and place them in a bowl of ice water without delay. Let them sit for a further two minutes before draining, then pat them dry with a paper towel. They're now ready to be placed on top of a fresh bowl of ramen. You can also season them with some salt and pepper, plus a drizzling of soy sauce and sesame oil to complement the bean sprouts' natural, light sweetness.