Grill Frozen French Fries This Summer For An Easy Burger Side

Burgers and fries are as classic as it gets when it comes to traditional food pairings. During summer, you might typically pair grilled burgers with more refreshing sides like potato salad or fresh fruit — but there's an easy technique to make those classic frozen fries that doesn't require an oven or air fryer. All you need is the same grill that you might already have fired up for the burgers or kebabs on your cookout menu.

The last thing most of us want to do is to preheat and cook with the oven in the kitchen when it's already hot during the summer months — and the grill prevents that. This trick works even better if you're already using the grill because you certainly don't want to waste the precious, and often costly, gas if there's extra room on the grill. Grilling frozen fries on the grill also means you won't have to clean a baking sheet, empty an air fryer, or deal with frying oil. It'll be even easier to grill your burgers and fries together after you brush up on Tasting Table's essential grilling tips — like using the right tools and equipment.