Italian Village: Why Chicago's Oldest Italian Restaurant Is A Rare Gem

With so many legendary restaurants shuttering left and right, it's a rare sight to see more than a handful of historic restaurants around the United States still thriving, no less any with sustained popularity spanning multiple generations. Italian Village is Chicago's oldest Italian restaurant and has been in business for nearly 100 years. Since its humble beginnings in 1927, this family-owned restaurant stands proudly in The Loop — Chicago's official downtown locale and an epicenter of foodie culture — in a historic structure that is, according to its official website, "An incredibly old building."

The history of the restaurant begins with founder Alfredo Capitanini, who emigrated from Tuscany to Chicago in 1924. Capitanini's career as a restaurateur began humbly, taking work as a dishwasher while learning everything he could. Only a few years later, The Village opened for business on September 20, 1927 to a huge crowd. The food menu boasts a selection of both Italian-American and Italian dishes, priding itself on such classics as cannelloni, chicken piccata and more. Just as impressive is its wine program, which is carefully curated to include a selection that has been long-touted among the best in America.