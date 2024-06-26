French Vs Polish Steak Tartare: What's The Difference?

Raw foods pack in a distinct appeal, showcasing local ingredients and flavors in an unfiltered way. Sure, it can be a salad, or a plate of local chopped fruit, but there's a special intrigue about raw proteins. Just consider the mesmerizing flavors and appearance of fish served in the different forms of Japanese sushi or Mediterranean crudo. Meanwhile, meat eaters can sample mett, Germany's raw pork sandwich, or the more famed steak tartare, which is widely enjoyed across Europe.

Most associate steak tartare with France, but it's also commonly eaten in Poland, too, where it's called befsztyk tatarski. Although regions have distinct culinary traditions, their usual rendition of the dish is surprisingly similar to the French one. It's all about an uber-fresh beef tenderloin, uniformly diced, and flavored with a variable array of aromatics, like sauces, onions, mustard, pickles, and herbs. In fact, it's possible both versions borrow from a common historical source, with the name a reference to the Tatar people.

For some, the dish may feel intimidating, seemingly a burger patty that hasn't hit the grill. And unfortunately, the USDA does advise against consuming raw ground beef. However, find yourself in Europe and give both of these renditions a try. When done well, they simply showcase high quality beef, flavored with local French or Polish ingredients selected by the chef.