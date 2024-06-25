What's The Actual Difference Between Cabbage Salad And Coleslaw?

It takes extra work, but a meal just feels more well-rounded when you serve a side dish next to your main. When chosen carefully, your sides provide a complementary counterpoint to the entrée in terms of flavors, textures, and colors so your palate gets refreshed in between bites. They're also great ways of incorporating more vegetables into your meals. Cabbage is a wonderful choice for making a variety of quick and tasty recipes that are nutritious and don't break your budget. Two of the most popular (if not frequently interchanged) sides that you can make with this veggie are cabbage salad and coleslaw.

Both feature shredded raw cabbage mixed with other vegetables, particularly carrots, to create a crunchy, colorful plate. The difference lies in the dressing each dish uses: Coleslaw uses a creamier one, usually mayonnaise mixed with vinegar plus a few spices, while cabbage salad is served with a much lighter vinaigrette. While other ingredients can be added to either dish to give them a more complex flavor, that difference in dressing is the main factor that distinguishes the two and is a crucial component when deciding which side to serve in a meal.

The use of mayonnaise also raises the caloric and fat content of a typical coleslaw higher than a cabbage salad. Other than this difference, cabbage salad and coleslaw are equally great and nutrient-packed choices for side dishes. Make your next meal more satisfying by choosing the right cabbage dish to serve with it.