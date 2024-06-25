How To Blanch Green Beans For The Perfect Snap

You can do so many things with green beans, from making them with lemon and garlic to cooking up a classic green bean casserole, and even pickling them — there are plenty of ways to add different flavors. No matter what you do with these beans, they should start with their texture and natural flavor intact, since it's that crisp snap and sweet, earthy taste that makes them great in the first place. The key to achieving that is to blanch them.

Blanching means boiling vegetables for a short time and then submerging them in ice water immediately. You can go the traditional route and prepare an ice bath or you can take a shortcut to blanching by running them under cold water. The shock of cold immediately after the boil halts the cooking process, which also stops enzyme activity that leads to fading color, texture, and flavor. Blanching locks in all of those characteristics at their peak, and even maintains green beans' nutrients.

You'll need a pot of boiling water for the initial cook time, and then a large bowl filled with six cups of ice plus cold water. Boil the beans with a pinch of salt for five to seven minutes for a just-right snap. If you are going to further cook the beans in any way, only boil for three to five minutes. Strain the beans and put them in the ice for two minutes.