The Simple Way Ina Garten Elevates Classic Peas And Pancetta

Ina Garten has made a name for herself bringing great recipes into homes with her many shows, including "Barefoot Contessa" and "Be My Guest," and cookbooks like "Modern Comfort Food" and "Cook Like a Pro." But it's her 2012 publication, "Make It Ahead," that features her tasty rendition of peas and pancetta, a classic side dish with origins in Italy.

In her peas and pancetta recipe, Garten includes more than just the staple ingredients. Instead, she enhances the flavor with the addition of shallots — and not just any shallots. Garten's shallots are caramelized in olive oil with the pancetta, which adds a nutty, sweet taste to the salty cut of pork belly before it's combined with the peas. Garten also adds some light seasoning to her peas and pancetta with sprinkles of salt and pepper, as well as some julienned mint for even more flavor.