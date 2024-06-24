The Discontinued Godiva Chocolate Drink That Deserves A Comeback

While the return of the Chocolixir in North America remains uncertain, not all hope is lost. As evidenced by an Instagram post from Godiva Australia, the Dark Chocolate Decadence Chocolixir still appears to be alive and well Down Under. Some press releases also give the impression that it might still be available in Japan and other international locations. So, perhaps it's time to pack your bags?

If jet-setting across the globe isn't on the agenda, there are still plenty of delicious ways to satisfy those chocolate cravings. While you wait for the possible return of the Chocolixir, you can indulge in Godiva's current offerings, which include indulgent chocolate bars, signature hot cocoa mixes, exquisite truffles, and even chocolate-inspired ice cream available at your local supermarket. Additionally, limited edition products and seasonal offerings are continually introduced to keep Godvia's lineup fresh, such as holiday-themed gift boxes and other items designed for special occasions.

As demonstrated by the release of canned cakes in the company's Japanese locations, Godiva certainly hasn't hit the brakes on innovation. In fact, the brand shows no signs of slowing down, as highlighted by its newly appointed president, Steve Lesnard, and his ambitious plans to expand and increase sales. There's always a chance the Chocolixir will make its triumphant return to North America, but until then, there's no shortage of sweet treats to enjoy!