The Absolute Best Cut Of Meat For Making Italian Beef Brasato

Beef brasato, referred to as brasato al barolo when made with red wine, is an Italian-style braised beef often paired with polenta. The dish hails from Northern Italy, and brasato literally translates from Italian to braised meat in English. Some of the best types of meat for braising are tough cuts that become tender during the slow-cooking process, and the rich Italian dish also hinges on a particular cut. To find out the best cut to seek out at the butcher, we turned to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of the radio show "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen."

"For me, there is only the chuck roast," Mirabile says. "It has to be one of the best cuts of meat. The marbling is just unbelievable and when it breaks down it makes for an ideal and tender piece of meat." We'd certainly agree with Mirabile, as there are many recipes that refer to the dish specifically as Italian-style braised chuck roast. For more context, chuck roast is cut from the shoulder area of a cow and is therefore tough, so the large piece of meat works perfectly for this braised Italian recipe.