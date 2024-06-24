The Only Starbucks Locations With Pizza On The Menu
For years now, Starbucks has been more than just a coffee chain. It also offers a plethora of caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages like teas and Refreshers, and has been selling food since 2003. For as wide of a variety as there is at Starbucks, the nationwide stores mostly focus on breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and lunch boxes. However, if your dream is to one day try the chain's pizza, you can make this a reality at a few select locations.
Starbucks offers pizza at its U.S. Reserves in Seattle, Chicago, and New York. In Seattle, you can find it at two locations: the Sodo Reserve Store and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. However, you'll find way more variety at the former than the latter. It boasts the full selection of U.S. Starbucks pizza flavors, including sausage and grilled peppers, zucchini and burrata with tomatoes, salame piccante with dry-cured Italian salami, Margherita, and funghi with fresh mushrooms and fontal cheese. At the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, as well as at the New York Reserve, you can only purchase the first two offerings, with the option to add a hot honey drizzle for $2. But at the Chicago store, you can choose from the funghi, salame, and Margherita flavors, with the same honey option. Individual slices go for $9.50 at each location.
Starbucks' pizza features focaccia from an Italian baker
Even at the Reserve locations, Starbucks pizza is a more recent offering compared to how long the chain has been selling food in general. Slices initially launched in 2017 through a partnership with Princi, an Italian brand that started as a bakery in Milan in 1985. Now, Princi has establishments in London and Kuwait, in addition to selling its food out of Reserves in the U.S., Milan, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Its pizza is made on a base of focaccia with house made pomodoro sauce and premium ingredients, which the founder, Rocco Princi, finds on his trips throughout Italy. You can easily see the focaccia if you look at Starbucks' slices, since they're rectangular in shape with a thick base.
If you make it to one of the U.S. Reserves, there are plenty of treats to try besides just the pizza. You can find sandwiches on focaccia, such as caprese with mozzarella, arugula, and tomatoes, and salame Milano with bufala mozzarella. Plus, you'll see Princi® Brioche stuffed with smoked salmon and cream cheese or prosciutto and Parmigiano Reggiano. Princi also makes an appearance in the Panzanella Salad at the Sodo Reserve Store, which features a loaf from the bakery along with tomatoes, basil, buffula mozzarella, red onion, and Taggiasche olives. So, while most stores sell the same old breakfast sandwiches and iced lattes, you can find a more in-depth culinary experience by trying the pizza (and other Italian menu items) at Starbucks' Reserves.