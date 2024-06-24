The Only Starbucks Locations With Pizza On The Menu

For years now, Starbucks has been more than just a coffee chain. It also offers a plethora of caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages like teas and Refreshers, and has been selling food since 2003. For as wide of a variety as there is at Starbucks, the nationwide stores mostly focus on breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and lunch boxes. However, if your dream is to one day try the chain's pizza, you can make this a reality at a few select locations.

Starbucks offers pizza at its U.S. Reserves in Seattle, Chicago, and New York. In Seattle, you can find it at two locations: the Sodo Reserve Store and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. However, you'll find way more variety at the former than the latter. It boasts the full selection of U.S. Starbucks pizza flavors, including sausage and grilled peppers, zucchini and burrata with tomatoes, salame piccante with dry-cured Italian salami, Margherita, and funghi with fresh mushrooms and fontal cheese. At the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, as well as at the New York Reserve, you can only purchase the first two offerings, with the option to add a hot honey drizzle for $2. But at the Chicago store, you can choose from the funghi, salame, and Margherita flavors, with the same honey option. Individual slices go for $9.50 at each location.