Do Starbucks Employees Eat And Drink For Free?

Fast food establishments don't just reward customers via loyalty apps, though there are some pretty nice ones. Many also provide employees with discounts on food and beverages either while they are working or when they come in on a day off. This, of course, provides the employees with needed nourishment, but also educates them on the menu. But some companies take it a step further and offer free food to employees, generally while they are working. Certain McDonald's locations around the world, for instance, provide free meals and sodas during shifts. So, where does Starbucks, a company that has at times been at loggerheads with its employees, fall on the issue of free food and drinks?

According to the company's food and beverage benefits page, employees — referred to as "partners" internally — may consume an unlimited amount of "handcrafted beverages" during a shift. That means everything from drip coffee to artisan espresso drinks are gratis, but, presumably, not pre-packaged coffees and other sealed drinks. Additionally, partners are afforded a ration of seven "free food items from the pastry or ready-to-eat case per week." Given Starbucks' wide gamut of comestibles, that essentially covers meals if say a sandwich is taken, but could also just be a sweet treat like a signature cake pop.