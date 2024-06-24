Here's How To Make Beef Stew Like An Italian Chef

A steaming bowl of old fashioned beef stew is quite possibly the ultimate comfort food. Since its inception in 14th century France, cultures worldwide have created unique variations of the hearty classic. Today, we want to turn our attention to a version from Northern Italy that flies under the radar: spezzatino. The dish is relatively similar to beef Bourguignon and goulash, albeit with an Italian twist thanks to the herbs used for seasoning.

In order to learn a little more about the dish and how it's prepared, we spoke with Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen on KCMO Radio. Mirabile's fondness for the dish is abundantly clear as he reminisces. "I grew up enjoying my mother's 'spezzatino,' always with a rich broth prepared with wine," Mirabile told us. "Of course, the addition of bay leaves and rosemary gives such a great flavor, and the must-have ingredients of carrots, onions, and celery, enhance the slow cooking process."

The ingredients are similar to other traditional beef stews, but Mirabile explains that the secret to spezzatino is how the meat is treated early in the cooking process. Mirabile explained, "Why [is the meat] so tender? This is due to first deglazing the pan while the meat is sauteed with the wine and then the slow cooking technique in the broth. I can guarantee you a mouthwatering, and delicious stew."