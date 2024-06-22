The Key Ingredient For A Sturdy Breakfast Casserole

There are various factors that can make or break a breakfast casserole. Since we eat with our eyes first, a good casserole should be visually pleasing. It should also recall the flavors of breakfast and taste delicious. Not to mention that it should boast textural diversity and be hearty enough to satisfy hungry appetites. While it takes different additions to achieve a well-rounded result, there's one key ingredient that brings the most structural balance and backbone to a breakfast casserole, and that's hash browns.

Hash browns often find their way onto breakfast plates next to sausage links, fried eggs, and the like, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the ingredient pairs just as well inside a savory, breakfast-inspired casserole. Although the neutral profile of the spuds allows them to be effortlessly incorporated into any recipe, from meat-heavy hot dishes to plant-based breakfast casseroles, the biggest benefit of adding hash browns into a breakfast casserole is that they provide a great deal of structural integrity.

Beyond bulking up less-than-satiating recipes, hash browns can give casseroles a certain sturdiness. Essentially, due to their starchiness, potatoes can effectively absorb all of the moisture released by ingredients as a casserole bakes. Evidently, the inclusion of hash browns guarantees that breakfast casseroles will maintain their shape, which can help boost aesthetics. However, it can also make for easier serving and, most importantly, dining. In essence, hash browns are essential when it comes to crafting a better breakfast casserole.