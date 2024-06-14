The Iconic Cronut And Croissant Suprême Creators Team Up For A Uniquely Sweet Collab
New Yorkers have a new treat to sink their sweet tooth into thanks to a limited-time collaboration between three of the city's best pastry chefs. Next weekend only (from June 21 to June 23), both Dominique Ansel Bakery in Soho and Chef Andrew Carmellini's Lafayette in Nolita will be selling a fun throwback to the origins of their most iconic pastries, the Cronut and the Croissant Suprême.
Chef Dominique Ansel celebrated the Cronut's 10th birthday last year, which he created in 2013 as part of a Mother's Day weekend event. The original Cronut had a rose vanilla flavor to go with the theme of the holiday. The Croissant Suprême was New York City's must-have croissant when it debuted in 2022. The pastry's invention is credited to Lafayette's executive pastry chef Scott Cioe and head boulanger James Belisle, who wanted to create a novel spin on a chocolate croissant.
The upcoming collaboration will have each group swapping the original flavors for each other. The Cronut will come filled with Valrhona Caramelia ganache (a type of caramelized milk chocolate) and pistachio ganache as a callback to the Croissant Suprême's debut flavors. Meanwhile, the Croissant Suprême will be filled with vanilla crème diplomat and raspberry rose jam, topped with raspberry glaze. The two pastries will come as a set which can be yours for $20, starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. They will be available until supplies run out, with a fresh batch prepared for the following days.
This Cronut and Croissant Suprême collaboration is a no-brainer
The New York pastry scene has proven to be fertile ground for collaborations. Earlier this year, Chef Ansel teamed up with the award-winning steak house Hawksmoor to create a short rib pastry. While he has plenty of other accomplishments worth bragging about, the Cronut has become his legacy — ultimately landing him the title of World's Best Pastry Chef by The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards in 2017.
New Yorkers have expressed their love of croissants for ages, but the Cronut officially ushered in a wave of innovative takes on the formula. Both the Cronut and Croissant Suprême are a hybrid of a donut and a croissant. The latter is just one of many recent entries into the genre, but arguably one of the best we've seen.
Although Chef Ansel is confident that you can make Cronuts at home, the dough takes three days to fully develop. The pastry is made with croissant dough, but the rest is pure donut. It's filled with a sweet glaze and topped with sugar and more glaze in an iconic donut ring-shape. The Croissant Suprême similarly channels the donut by placing croissant dough into a mold that allows the pastry chef to fill the center with a sweet glaze. It's not very often that we get new flavors, so it's a treat to see this collaboration available even if only for a short time. You won't want to miss out.