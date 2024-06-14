The Iconic Cronut And Croissant Suprême Creators Team Up For A Uniquely Sweet Collab

New Yorkers have a new treat to sink their sweet tooth into thanks to a limited-time collaboration between three of the city's best pastry chefs. Next weekend only (from June 21 to June 23), both Dominique Ansel Bakery in Soho and Chef Andrew Carmellini's Lafayette in Nolita will be selling a fun throwback to the origins of their most iconic pastries, the Cronut and the Croissant Suprême.

Chef Dominique Ansel celebrated the Cronut's 10th birthday last year, which he created in 2013 as part of a Mother's Day weekend event. The original Cronut had a rose vanilla flavor to go with the theme of the holiday. The Croissant Suprême was New York City's must-have croissant when it debuted in 2022. The pastry's invention is credited to Lafayette's executive pastry chef Scott Cioe and head boulanger James Belisle, who wanted to create a novel spin on a chocolate croissant.

The upcoming collaboration will have each group swapping the original flavors for each other. The Cronut will come filled with Valrhona Caramelia ganache (a type of caramelized milk chocolate) and pistachio ganache as a callback to the Croissant Suprême's debut flavors. Meanwhile, the Croissant Suprême will be filled with vanilla crème diplomat and raspberry rose jam, topped with raspberry glaze. The two pastries will come as a set which can be yours for $20, starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. They will be available until supplies run out, with a fresh batch prepared for the following days.