Dominique Ansel And Hawksmoor Team Up To Create Short Rib And Bone Marrow Pastry

New Yorkers are in for a treat this weekend as the world-renowned pastry boutique Dominique Ansel Workshop has partnered with the award-winning steak restaurant and cocktail bar Hawksmoor for a special pairing available from January 26 to 28 at Dominique Ansel Workshop. For $30 you'll get to experience the Bone-In Short Rib en Croûte with Bone Marrow Gravy paired with a Shaky Pete's "Hot" Iced Tea. Fret not if you're out of town this weekend — the pairing will be available again at the Hawksmoor Bar from February 7 to 14.

The tender bone-in short rib is Hawksmoor's contribution, which is seasoned with rosemary and a touch of horseradish, whereas Dominique Ansel's talent shines with his signature flaky brioche dough. To complement the meal, follow it up with the iced tea mocktail, a non-alcoholic drink made with Earl Grey tea, lemon, and ginger.

"On day one of Hawksmoor in New York, a friend walked in who we've admired for years ... and Dominique Ansel would go on to become one of our beloved regulars," notes Huw Gott, co-founder of Hawksmoor, in a press release sent to Tasting Table. "Since then ... we've talked about the possibility of a collaboration. Enter Matt Brown, our Group Executive Chef and former Head Chef of not one, but two restaurants with three Michelin stars. The pair chatted, puzzled, and pondered and (after finally locking them into a kitchen together!) conjured up the mighty Short Rib en Croûte."