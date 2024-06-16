The Simple Canned Crab Meat Mistake You'll Want To Avoid

Canned crab meat is a fantastic affordable alternative to fresh crab. However, for its deliciously sweet flavor to truly shine it must be prepared in the correct way. If the dishes you've whipped up with canned crab meat aren't passing muster, you may have made the mistake of using the flesh directly from the can without rinsing and drying it first, much like you'd use a tin of tuna or salmon. While canned crab is packed in a brine that combines salt, sugar, flavor enhancers, and preservatives — just like canned fish — each nugget of protein tastes better when washed under cold running water. Moreover, the segments are chunkier and easier to separate than flaky tuna.

Rinsing the flesh and patting it dry will help remove as much brine as possible from the crab, and this is a vital step for three reasons. Firstly, it removes the extra sodium on the surface of the meat, which is essential if you're monitoring your salt intake. Secondly, it prevents the salty packing liquor and preservatives from infiltrating and overpowering the flavor of your crab dishes — you retain full control over the level of seasoning in every element of your recipe. Finally, soaking up any residual salt on the surface of the meat by drying it with a paper towel improves its texture by eliminating excess moisture that can otherwise give the crab an unappetizing mouthfeel.