The Telltale Sign That You Have Overbeaten Your Egg Whites

Whether it's a savory cheese soufflé or famously jiggly Japanese pancakes, whipped egg whites are the source of the light, fluffy texture of a wide range of dishes. Beating egg whites introduces air bubbles that interact with their proteins to create the characteristic foam we fold into batters or form into meringues. You'll see egg whites transform into foam as you beat them, going through various stages of liquidity. While you might think that the more you beat them, the fluffier they'll get, there is such a thing as overbeaten egg whites, and there are clear visual cues to signal that you've gone too far.

The first telltale sign that you're overbeating your eggs is the appearance of granules building up on the side of your mixing bowl. In short order, those stiff, smooth peaks will assume a clumpy, almost cottage-cheese like look. If this isn't a clear enough visual, the next stage of the process is essentially a reversal: The whites will begin to break back down into liquid.

One of the best ways to avoid overbeaten eggs is to master the visual cues of the various stages of whipped eggs. The notion of quitting while you're ahead or a less-is-more approach is the best rule of thumb to whipping egg whites. However, if you've reached the point of no return, not all hope is lost. You can correct a bowl of over-beaten whites by adding another raw egg white into the batter and whipping until smooth peaks form.