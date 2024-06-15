6 Expensive Types Of Beef Beyond Kobe

True Kobe beef from the Hyogo Prefecture in Japan is expensive, priced at more than $700 per pound for a cut of tenderloin. From the intricate, almost baroque marbling to the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth experience to the tenderness and subtle umami notes, Kobe beef is the brightest star in the constellation of ultra-costly steaks. While Kobe beef might be the most famous of the world's pricey types of beef, six other lesser-known candidates — five more from Japan and one from France, give it a run for its money.

There's a certain irony in the fact that Japan, a relative newcomer to the world of raising cattle for beef, dominates the category of the world's priciest cuts. It wasn't until the late 1860s that cattle in Japan began transitioning from the almost-exclusive role of durable workers to meticulously raised and bred sources of world-class beef. From Japan's sublime olive Wagyu to its ethereal and elusive Murasawa beef, the five most expensive types of beef in Japan all come from one line of Wagyu (literally "Japanese cow") — the kuroge, or Japanese black cow.

France's entry on this list, a cut of vintage cote de boeuf from a herd of blonde d'Aquitaine cattle in the country's northeast, comes from one butcher who, like generations before him, raises his cattle in "five-star accommodations," according to CNN.