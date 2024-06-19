Here's What You Can Expect In A Cup Of Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Born of a mutual love of frozen yogurt between founders and couple Danna and Adam Caldwell, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt has blossomed into an international success. Since the opening of the first Menchie's in Los Angeles in 2007, it's grown into a massive chain of over 500 shops with locations around the U.S., Canada, Central America, Europe, China, and various Middle Eastern countries. The self-serve format, friendly service, and tasty toppings are a big part of Menchie's success, but the frozen yogurt is their biggest attraction. Menchie's has dozens of frozen yogurt flavors and products that fit any dietary preference.

The chain is transparent about the ingredients and nutritional content of their frozen yogurt flavors, which includes the use of live and active cultures, real and whole flavor ingredients, fat, and sugar content. For their original flavors, Menchie's doesn't use high-fructose corn syrup to sweeten their yogurt (you will find the sweetener in cross-branded products like Birthday Cake Oreo Cookie, however), but instead a mixture of corn syrup and sugar. They also have a menu of no sugar added yogurts, mainly sweetened with xylitol.

The base of Menchie's frozen yogurt flavors is a blend of skim and nonfat milk, whey protein, and cream. That said, they offer dairy-free sorbets that blend water, sweetener, and artificial flavoring. Flavors range from classics like chocolate and vanilla, to exotic flavors like dulce de leche, to creative dessert flavors like cheesecake and peanut butter cookie.