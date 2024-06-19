'Nduja Is The Filling You Need In Your Taco Tuesday Rotation

Tacos' never-ending allure can be attributed mainly to their fillings and versatility. Sure, there are a couple of classic recipes that you keep coming back to, but with a vast array of taco ingredients to mix and match, a limit hardly exists. The next time Taco Tuesday rolls around and you're in the mood for something fun and different, 'nduja is the special twist to try out. This spicy, spreadable Italian sausage is not your typical taco filling, and that's what makes it so intriguingly good.

'Nduja sausage is a unique mix of cured pork, pork fat, Calabrian chilies, herbs, and spices. As you can tell from the diverse list of ingredients, it's certainly not short on flavors. At the forefront is a vibrant spiciness that melds into the meaty base. Chiming in the back are smoky, herby, and savory nuances, all of which make for a complex flavor profile. In tacos, it brings a tongue-tingling, fiery heat that sparks excitement from the very first bite. Needless to say, in a dish where boldness is much-appreciated, 'nduja fits right in.

The fascination only continues as the 'nduja sausage melts into the remaining taco ingredients. Texture-wise, it has a buttery, almost pâté-like softness, so you can spread and coat it onto any of the usual fillings. This creates a seamless flavor integration, as well as a downright satisfying mouthfeel.