A Korean BBQ Chef Says This Is Exactly How To Build A Perfect Ssam Bite

If you've never been to a Korean BBQ restaurant, it's probably a good idea to learn everything you need to know about Korean BBQ, like how to build a perfect ssam bite. Ssam (쌈) means "wrapped" in Korean and a ssam bite includes a piece of lettuce or leafy green, an umami-rich condiment like ssamjang, some kimchi or another banchan, like delicious Korean potato salad, and a slice or two of barbecue meat like pork belly or short rib. The components all work together in perfect harmony, and since everything is eaten at once, all the flavors sort of explode in the mouth. But there's a way to achieve this harmony the right way. To learn more about building the perfect ssam, we sat down with an expert, John Bach, Executive Chef and Founder of Seoul Food KBBQ Catering in Los Angeles, CA.

Bach advised, "Start with red leaf lettuce and a perilla leaf together with a decent spread of ssamjang, a bite-sized spoonful of warm rice, at least two bites worth of pork belly (the thicker the better), topped with Pa Muchim." The lettuce serves as the wrap for the ssam and the perilla leaf adds an earthy, grassy flavor. Ssamjang is a condiment full of savoriness and umami, and it's perfect when paired with warm, plain white rice. Then you have the buttery grilled meat or pork belly, balanced with veggies, or Bach's recommendation of a simple flavorful Korean scallion salad, or Pa Muchim.