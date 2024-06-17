The Brand That's Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Tail-On Shrimp

Costco isn't exactly secretive about the companies that supply products for its Kirkland Signature line, but it isn't forthcoming either. That said, there are certain items for which the provenance is established. For instance, the cooked, tail-on, farm-raised shrimp comes from Kader Exports, an Indian processor of seafood. The company provides shrimp for a range of brands, including Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Unistar, Tops, Fresh Market, and Wellsley Farms.

Kader Exports sources its shrimp from various seafood farming operations in Asia, and Kirkland Signature cooked shrimp is labeled as a product of Vietnam. The shrimp are deveined and ready-to-eat once thawed making them a great option for quick meals and topping salads or throwing in a wrap or sandwich. These shrimp would even make a great addition to many of our favorite shrimp recipes, from Garlic Shrimp Mac and Cheese or Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice. Each bag weighs 2 pounds and contains about 31 to 40 shrimp per pound. While Tasting Table has yet to review these cooked shrimp, they likely fare better in their simplicity than the Tastee Choice seafood boil kit the store sells which had many customers turning up their noses.