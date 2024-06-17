The Proper Way To Rehydrate Morel Mushrooms

Drying morels for preservation can take a long time depending on the dehydration method. Still, it's all worth it since the mushrooms acquire an extended shelf life. And once you're ready to use the dried mushrooms, rehydrating them is a simple and quick procedure.

First, you'll need a container big enough to hold all the morels you want to rehydrate — a bowl or glass jar are great choices. Next, put water in a pot and bring it to a boil, then pour the boiling water onto the dried morels in the container until they're completely submerged. Cover and let soak for about 30 minutes or until soft. During this time, the dry fungi will absorb the water, swell, and become tender. Once fully rehydrated, strain out the now brown-colored water but don't discard it (this is a tasty morel-flavored stock you can use in your cooking).

There are also alternative ways of rehydrating morels. You can use room-temperature water, but be aware that might take a bit longer than using hot water. You can also use stock, broth, or even wine and follow the same soaking process. No matter the liquid you choose for rehydrating, you'll be happy to know that, unlike most types of mushrooms, rehydrating morels restore their original chewy texture, making them one of the best mushrooms to rehydrate.