The Absolute Best Greens To Eat With Korean Barbecue

It's rare to have a proper barbecue without a horde of good sides. The accompaniments — greens in particular — ground the tangy, rich sauces with their earthiness. While we have plenty of veggie fixtures for American barbecue, it can be a little trickier to find greens for Korean barbecue. So we tapped an expert to give us the lowdown on the best greens to serve alongside KBBQ.

Korean barbecue leans sweet and is paired with spicy or sour dishes, like kimchi, tteokbokki, or pickled onions, to enhance or temper the taste. There are some green options that John Bach (Executive Chef and Founder of Seoul Food KBBQ Catering in Los Angeles) recommends. "There aren't too many cooked greens served in traditional Korean cuisine, but a seasonal one we like to serve with our Signature KBBQ service is Sigeumchi-Namul," he says. "It's a blanched spinach dish served chilled and lightly marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic."

Sigeumchi-Nagul isn't just a great pairing for barbecue — Bach finds that the dish can temper or bring out nuances from its fellow sides too. "It offers a refreshing balance when served alongside a spicy Kimchi and has enough umami for even picky eaters to enjoy," Bach explains. For greens that require minimal effort, Bach has another recommendation: "If we're talking raw greens, it's hard to pass on some fresh Pa-Muchim (shredded green onion salad tossed in a gochugaru vinaigrette) for a little extra raw onion bite to cut through the grease of meat."